ArcelorMittal demonstrates green hydrogen application at Canadian site

ArcelorMittal, the world’s second largest steel production company, has reportedly completed the tests to determine efficacy of hydrogen in cutting back iron ore at one of its plants in Canada.

Engineers working at Contrecoeur in Quebec effectively replaced around 7% of pure gasoline typically used to cut back iron ore with hydrogen with the help of renewable electrical energy.

Apparently, Arcelor teamed up with a native hydrogen producer that sources electrical energy from the Quebec grid – which itself is run by renewable hydroelectricity – to supply the gasoline.

Speaking on the latest accomplishment, Francois Perras, Chief Govt of Arcelor’s Canadian merchandise enterprise, mentioned that the successful testing is a major milestone marking the foremost industrial check performed in an industrial setting.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker has so far infused $5.6 billion in 4 similar projects across Belgium, Canada, Spain, and France, underpinning commitment to reduce Europe’s CO 2 emissions by 35% by 2030.

As per Perras, Arcelor’s Canadian check is focused on proving that hydrogen injection can be effective in direct-reduction vegetation and after the successful testing, the firm aims to scale up to a greater range for decarbonizing the overall trade.

Besides, direct-reduced iron is an alternative which uses pure gasoline to separate oxygen from iron ore pellets, after which the sponge iron intermediates are melted in an electric arc furnace.

While the procedure relies on pure gasoline, trade specialists hope to change that in future with renewably sourced hydrogen and onset revolution in steelmaking space.

Overall, steelmaking is a highly carbon intensive process with systems such as conventional blast furnaces showcasing major dependence on coking coal for softening iron ore and extracting oxygen.

Certain challenges with the process include the fact that carbon dioxide is a stubborn by-product of this chemical response and the operation requires massive volumes of power to maintain the warmth and temperature of the furnaces at above 1,0000C.

