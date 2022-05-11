BHCOE partners with Centene to advance autism treatment quality

Healthcare accreditor, Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), has reportedly partnered with Centene Corp., a managed care company, to advance the treatment quality for autistic patients.

The strategic partnership will enable consistent enhancement in delivering ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis) treatment and provide access to quality services for patients with developmental disabilities like autism.

This alliance congregates Centene’s commitment to deliver high-quality, integrated, and cost-effective services with the quality measurement expertise of BHCOE as the international standards accreditor and developer for ABA therapy organizations.

The collaboration will also help in quality evaluations of treatment results and quality of care through legalized ABA service measurements. These measures will enable them to set quality standards of national healthcare for behavioral health that intend to enhance efficiency and quality.

Moreover, they will also be fundamental in offering ABA services within a framework of value-based care.

This alliance comes at a crucial time for assuring access to quality ABA services. The latest findings from the CDC’s ADDM (Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring) Network identified an unprecedently high occurrence of autism in children.

In its recent reports, the CDC stated an 18% rise in children diagnosed with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) from 2016 to 2018.

As ABA represents over half of all healthcare services received by patients with autism, these are urgent measures to develop comprehensive, accessible ABA solutions that fulfil member needs while ensuring quality care.

BHCOE’s Chief Executive Officer, Sara Gershfeld Litvak, noted that the CDC report on the prevalence of ASD is an action call for the autism community to upscale and adapt so that it can responsibly offer access to quality services.

For the record, BHCOE commits itself to transforming care for people diagnosed with developmental disabilities over the past seven years. The organization does this through a continuous focus on being the focal point for the autism community.

Source Credits: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/behavioral-health-center-excellence-centene-110000536.html