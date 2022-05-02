Brain Cancer Canada funds country’s first genomics technology

Brain Cancer Canada has reportedly granted USD 100,000 to the St. Michael’s Hospital program to obtain and develop genomic technology that supports brain cancer patients.

Through this grant, genetic treatments, testing, and diagnostics will be easily accessible to Canadians having primary malignant brain tumors. This technology helps St. Michael’s Hospital embark on a new venture of precision medicine targeting adults and pediatric brain patients.

The program intends to offer optimized care through rapid response and treatment targeted to the specific genetic making of the patient’s tumor. This approach will save precious treatment time for patients and create better care opportunities against the high mortality cancer.

The Brain Cancer Canada-backed genomics technology will be crucial in St. Michael’s objective to offer precision medicine, one of the crucial goals of the hospital’s Care Experience Institute and its aim to transform the patient experience.

Applauding the generosity showcased by Brain Cancer Canada, Dr. Sunit Das, a neurosurgeon at St. Michael’s, Head of the Adolescent and Young Adults Brain Tumour Consortium expressed that it pushes the possibilities of treating brain cancer.

Dr. Das added that the latest donation will support the development of an advanced panel of neuro-oncology genetic testing which will enable rapid diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors with greater precision. This is expected to save a lot of time and will have a massive impact on the country’s healthcare.

St. Michael’s Hospital registers more than 350 cases of primary malignant brain tumors in Canada each year.

It houses some of the top experts in the world who have led innovative brain tumor surgery, setting its reputation as the leading hospital in utilizing minimally invasive surgical methods to treat brain tumors.

During the pandemic, Brain Cancer Canada was able to grant nearly USD 400,000 in less than a year to research that needs advanced genomic science to develop new medicine and technology.

Source credits: https://techilive.in/brain-cancer-canada-funds-canadas-first-genomics-technology-for-rapid-and-precise-brain-tumour-diagnostics/