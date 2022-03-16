Canvass Analytics launches AI platform on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Canvass Analytics Inc., a leading provider of industrial AI software, has reportedly announced that its industrial AI platform will be available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

By launching on the Azure Marketplace, the company expedites the adoption of AI in the industrial sector by offering a no-code AI software solution that bestows AI’s power in the hands of industrial engineers without needing any expertise in data science.

Commenting on the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Canvass AI, Humera Malik, expressed that the customers of Canvass AI are reaping benefits of Industry 4.0 and AI using the company’s no-code AI platform. Malik added that the availability of the platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace assures access to industrial companies worldwide, thereby having a significant impact on their operations.

Unlike adaptable enterprise AI platforms, Canvass AI is developed and built for industrial engineers and emphasizes the accessibility of AI without needing any expertise in coding or data science.

By increasing the accessibility of AI, industrial operators can define and develop real-world use cases, rapidly obtain value from their data, and navigate impact across their operations with prescriptive and predictive information.

Using Canvass AI, customers have reported successful operationalization of AI use-cases and time-to-value acceleration by four times.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager of Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., cited that the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables customers worldwide to easily discover, buy, and install partner solutions that are trusted, certified, and maximized to operate.

Additionally, the company is delighted to welcome the solution offered by Canvass AI to the growing ecosystem of Azure Marketplace.

For the record, Canvass AI offers industrial AI software that is used by some of the largest industrial firms in the world to empower their workforces, future-proof operations, and drive net-zero goals. Alphabet’s Gradient Ventures and Yamaha Motor Ventures are some of the investors of Canvass AI.

