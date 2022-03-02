Cognizant & Microsoft team up to deliver virtual healthcare solution

Cognizant has reportedly collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to offer a virtual healthcare solution to improve remote patient monitoring for enhanced medical care.

The company’s new solution, using Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare components, is the first of many strategic offerings that consolidate virtual health and remote patient monitoring, using products like blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, and smartwatches to accumulate and communicate providers with patient health data.

Built-in analytics enable providers to crosscheck historical health insights to gain patient information and possibly recognize early signs of acute conditions to take preventive measures.

Furthermore, the remote capabilities of the solution allow telehealth visits, which continue to be an important alternative to reduce care barriers for patients with accessibility issues, as well as enhance personalized care and execute time-sensitive interventions.

With acute disorders anticipated to account for 70% of deaths worldwide by 2030, digital integration advancements are rapidly being identified as optimal methods for disease prevention, management, and treatment.

Being an early partner of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Cognizant has developed a solution that uses Microsoft Azure services like Teams, API Services, and FHIR to enhance reliability and scalability.

This digital healthcare effort is supported by the committed Microsoft Business Group of Cognizant which brings together the company’s expertise in digital modernization with Microsoft’s focus on developing Industry Clouds to provide a comprehensive healthcare solution that is commercially available.

Tom McGuinness, the Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences, Microsoft, stated that the new virtual healthcare solution from Cognizant uses distinct capabilities, developed on the compliant and secure Microsoft Cloud, making it easier for people to accumulate and share healthcare insights using their devices.

This new offering is one of the several digital healthcare solutions from the multinational IT company as it expedites its client offerings intended at executing advanced healthcare technology to improve personalized care, increase patient engagement, offer remote patient monitoring, and deliver enhanced patient results.

Reports suggest that the upcoming offerings will develop upon current solution capabilities to assist clients to accelerate implementation.

Source credits:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-offer-new-virtual-healthcare-solution-for-remote-patient-monitoring-and-improved-care-301492059.html