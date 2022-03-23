Context Labs launches DaaS™ platform to expedite energy transition

Context Labs, a climate tech company, has reportedly launched its DaaS™ (Decarbonization as a Service™) Platform to expedite the transition of global energy.

This launch will introduce a new form of real-time ESG that is digitally quantified to improve transparency and assurance in markets.

At the same time, Williams, a Tulsa-based Fortune 500 American energy firm, announced its commitment to adopt the Context Labs DaaS™ platform.

The installation of this enterprise-level data fabric solution will be focused on Williams’ facilities along with its downstream and upstream ecosystem collaborators to expedite the energy transition of the company. This will also assure its dedication to governance and transparency surrounding climate change.

Dan Harple, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Context Labs cited that the company’s DaaS™ platform is based on its Immutably™ technologies and will connect and integrate the Williams ecosystem of supply chain partners. This enables a comprehensive solution to attain its industry-leading climate commitments.

Speaking on the collaboration, Chad Zamarin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development at Williams, stated that the company is well-placed with its large-scale network and connectivity of energy infrastructure to customers to navigate the next-gen energy marketplace.

Zamarin added that the collaboration will ease the delivery of natural gas that is responsibly sourced to help customers attain their sustainability objectives.

Nathan Brawn, Managing Director of BP Energy Partners, expressed that BP Energy Partners has targeted partnerships and investment capital towards the same objectives since its inception.

Brawn further mentioned that the team at Context Labs has developed a leading data fabric tech platform that offers the quantitative information necessary to fulfil the surging needs of energy customers.

For the unversed, Context Labs offer solutions for customers who demand assured provenance in their data, a requirement for assured insights and tracking veracity through the supply chain of use of the data.

