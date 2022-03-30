Danfoss commences construction of energy-efficient Smart Store

Danish multinational firm Danfoss has reportedly commenced a wholly functioning supermarket spanning 1,500 sq. mt. to integrate the most energy-efficient heating and refrigeration technologies.

The Smart Store supermarket will be located near the company’s Nordborg headquarters and is developed to be a benchmark for supermarket chains worldwide to build sustainable and climate-friendly stores with the existing technologies.

Previously, Danfoss promoted the concept of a ‘smart store’ of next-gen food retail solutions at shows like Euroshop. Now, the company is realizing that vision into reality.

The store, slated to be complete in the summer of 2023, will deploy CO 2 refrigeration, with the waste heat of the system being reused and recovered to offer heating for the local community and supermarket through district energy.

Brugsen for Als and Sundeved, the largest independent supermarket association in Denmark, will rent the building from the company and deploy a COOP 365 discount supermarket.

In addition, the site will be used as an application development center where the company will collaborate with partners to develop new technologies and explore energy system interfaces surrounding energy storage.

According to Kristian Strand, President of Refrigeration & A/C Controls at Danfoss Climate Solutions, the project intends to demonstrate the profitability and ease of economy decarbonization and assure sustainable and reliable energy usage.

Strand added that solutions developed by the company represent Danfoss’ core solutions and will exhibit how it can approach zero energy usage in food retail.

The building’s service part will be managed by Norwegian partner Ohmia Retail which is responsible for the monitoring and operation of all installations. The supermarket will supply heat to the local heating plant of Nordals Fjernvarmeværk district.

The 1,500 sq. mt. store will fill up a 14,000 sq. mt. facility that will comprise a car wash and an OK gas station. The Danish company will own all store installations, enabling optimization and continuous monitoring of systems.

