Deliveroo opens Engineering Center in Hyderabad to expand global team

Global food delivery firm Deliveroo has reportedly launched its India Engineering Center in Hyderabad.

The company’s multi-year plan is to increase its top-class engineering capabilities with a new team that focuses on providing enhanced experiences for delivery riders, customers, and restaurant and grocery partners. Furthermore, it will be developing highly reliable, scalable, and advanced next-generation products for its global operations.

The Hyderabad-based engineering center will be an integral part of the central technology organization of the company. Deliveroo has already started hiring and plans to recruit over 150 engineers in India from sectors like automation, analytics, machine learning, and platforms by the end of this year. The Centre will be the company’s largest tech hub outside its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on this venture, Deliveroo Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Will Shu, expressed that launching an engineering hub in the country will enable the company to extend its global team comprising impressive engineering talent.

Will added that the Engineering Centre will help the company in tapping innovation for every side of the marketplace, building a top-class service for riders, restaurant and grocers, and primarily consumers.

The food delivery company runs a three-sided marketplace consisting of delivery riders, restaurant and grocers, and consumers to deliver groceries and food to people in as little as twenty minutes. Deliveroo’s service is fostered by machine learning-based leading logistic technology.

The inauguration of the Engineering Centre offers unmatched opportunities for engineers to find solutions to advanced business problems as the company improves and scales its offering.

India is a huge talent pool of tech professionals and engineers. The engineering team at the Centre will work towards accelerating software development and engineering across the fields of cloud computing, mobile apps, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and robotic process automation (RPA).

Source credits:

https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/global-food-delivery-firm-deliveroo-launches-engineering-centre-in-india-122030900842_1.html