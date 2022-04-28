Essence’s PERS platform to boost VitalCALL’s digital transformation

VitalCALL, a provider of 24/7 personal emergency response alarms, has reportedly selected the LTE-powered PERS (personal emergency response system) platform of Essence SmartCare for digitally transforming the independent living and retirement facilities in Australia.

As the country lays the groundwork for a digital infrastructure to support advanced security solutions, the LTE-powered PERS platform will be installed to replace 3G and 2G cellular services.

The upgraded system will be executed by HSC Technology Group, the strategic partner of Essence SmartCare which got the project due to its proven capability of deploying next-gen security technology solutions.

Commenting on the latest development, Managing Director of Monitoring Solutions at VitalCALL/Chubb, Joshua Simmons, expressed that the company would collaborate with Essence SmartCare and HSC to offer next-generation assistive technology to the retirement market.

Simmons added that it will enable its customers to improve and maintain their independence and safety while offering assurance to families through 24/7 availability.

Building on the market leadership of Essence SmartCare for cellular-powered personal emergency response systems, the PERS 4G offers fall detection, voice capabilities, and activity monitoring anywhere in the home, enabling users and service providers to experience the high-level accuracy and dependability.

Graham Russell, Managing Director at HSC Technology Group, lauded VitalCALL/Chubb for its proactivity to acknowledge the forthcoming 3G shutdown by executing the advanced 4G-based PERS solutions of Essence SmartCare.

Furthermore, Essence SmartCare’s General Manager Barak Katz mentioned that the company is pleased to team up with VitalCALL/Chubb and HSC Technology Group as they lead this important upgrade for retirees across Australia.

It is worth noting that Essence SmartCare develops advanced health platforms for industry-leading senior care and healthcare providers. This enables emergency response and smart preventive care so seniors can enjoy their lives peacefully.

A collaboration with Essence SmartCare helps companies in positioning themselves as forward-thinking, progressive organizations that enable vulnerable and elderly people to lead safer and independent lives.

Source Credits: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essence-smartcares-lte-senior-care-technology-to-boost-vitalcallchubbs-digital-transformation-in-independent-living-and-retirement-facilities-across-australia-301534176.html