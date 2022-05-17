European Union drops mask mandates for airports and during flights

The European Union is set to remove its mask mandates for passengers on flights and airports from Monday i.e., 16th May. This move has come in after updated guidelines were received from the EU’s Aviation Safety Agency (ASA).

While the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) indicated that the use of masks is still one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the disease, the recommendation to necessitate the wearing of masks which had been imposed during the COVID-19 outbreak has now been lifted for passengers in airports and onboard flights.

The revised order was issued due to the recent developments observed in the pandemic such as the increasing number of countries that have lifted their travel restrictions.

Patrick Ky, the Executive Director of the European Aviation Safety Agency, said the removal of the mask requirement is a major step forward in the fight against the spread of the disease. He added that however, it was still important for passengers to remain responsible and behave properly.

For instance, if a passenger has symptoms like cough and cold, they should wear a mask to protect themselves and the people around them.

Andrea Ammon, Director of ECDC noted that the various interventions and vaccines that have been used to contain the disease have allowed people to return to their normal lives.

The withdrawal of this directive will boost the tourism and aviation industry, as many people had already put off traveling due to the various criteria like Covid tests, passenger locator forms, and vaccinations. Although the requirement will be extracted from Monday, in the meantime, individual airlines can still require the use of masks on flights

It is worth noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has not officially ended, as new variants continue to emerge. In response to the growing number of new variants, the EASA suggested that the airlines should regularly monitor the conditions of their passengers and crew members.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/16/eu-drops-mask-mandate-for-flights-and-airports.html