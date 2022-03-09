GE Healthcare announces all-women manufacturing facility in Bangalore

Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. has reportedly announced that its upcoming greenfield manufacturing plant in Bengaluru will be entirely managed by women.

Initially, the company will employ 33 women which will eventually go to 100 with expansion in production. The upcoming facility will commence releasing products from April and have three work shifts on all days.

The unit, which is estimated to be around USD 13 million, is being constructed under the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme of the government. It will produce machines for Cath labs, CT scans, and ultrasonography, apart from patient monitors and ventilators. The factory was constructed in eight months.

The Bengaluru facility will be GE Healthcare’s fourth manufacturing plant in India. Mahesh Kapri, Managing Director, GE BEL and General Manager, ISC, South Asia expressed that the company is taking the right step towards gender equality in the region.

He believes that valuing diversity and prioritizing meritocracy lies in the foundation of the company. Kapri cited that GE Healthcare hires nearly 2,000 people across its manufacturing facilities of which close to 12% are women employees.

With this new facility, the share of women employees will reach 18%, added Kapri. He also mentioned that two of the company’s current factories have women plant managers.

Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director of Wipro GE Healthcare, stated that an all-women manufacturing facility is a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken in the MedTech industry.

For those unversed, GE Healthcare is a leading diagnostic and medical technology innovator whose ecosystem focuses on delivering precision health. The company hires close to 47,000 employees across more than 160 countries worldwide.

GE Healthcare has registered more than 11,000 patents around the world and the company invests close to USD 1 billion per year in research and development. Over 259,000 patients are supported every day using the imaging technology of the company.

