GE Healthcare, Imeka partner to advance precision medicine for brain health

Imeka has reportedly announced a partnership with GE Healthcare to broaden the abilities of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and advance precision medicine for brain health.

GE Healthcare will consolidate the non-invasive neuroimaging technology of Imeka into the BrainWave advanced package of diffusion processing to enable clinicians and researchers to assess diffusion MRI brain signals extensively.

According to Jason Polzin, General Manager, MR Applications Platform and Research Technologies at GE Healthcare, the company leads the precision health sector fostered by its dedication to offering clinicians the information and tools to provide optimum patient care.

Polzin added that collaborating with Imeka will enable the company to provide advanced neuroimaging tools to medical practitioners in making faster, easier, and efficient decisions and offer personalized patient care for brain disorders.

It should be noted that the healthcare community has been using MRI for decades to advance the understanding of clinicians in detecting, diagnosing, and treating diseases. But traditionally, it has been challenging for healthcare professionals to use MRI to study deeper parts of the brain and acquire detailed images of white matter, which is the wiring of the brain.

GE Healthcare offers BrainWave, an easy-to-use visualization and analysis tool for functional data of brain images, in partnership with Medical Numerics Inc. BrainWave allows analysis, processing, display, and 3D rendering of outcomes from BOLD (Blood Oxygen Level Dependent) MRI and diffusion tractography scans.

By using the advanced neuroimage processing technology of Imeka within BrainWave, clinicians and researchers will be able to rapidly acquire highly detailed views of white matter, which can gain valuable information on the impact of CNS (central nervous system) disorders and diseases.

Imeka’s neuroimaging technology has extensive applications in clinical care and research settings through the spectrum of CNS disorders and diseases, including Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Source credits: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imeka-and-ge-healthcare-collaborate-to-advance-precision-medicine-for-brain-health-301517097.html