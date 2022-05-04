Germany, India agree for collaboration with focus on AI startups, research

Germany and India have reportedly agreed to collaborate with a focus on AI (artificial intelligence) startups, research as well as its application in healthcare and sustainability.

During their meeting in Berlin, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Science and Technology Minister of India, and Bettina Stark-Watzinger, German Education and Research Minister were pleased with the existing science and technology Cooperation between the two nations, which is one of the key pillars of this partnership.

Sources close to the matter revealed that there is an immense potential to collaborate in AI and it has been discussed by experts from both sides.

During the official tour, Dr. Jitendra Singh cited that the two nations are collaborating on various frontiers including cyber-physical system, electric mobility, future manufacturing, quantum technologies, deep ocean research, and green hydrogen fuel. He proposed to establish cooperation in these sectors.

Germany and India have already started analyzing mutual strengths in applications like Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Sustainability.

Both ministers lauded several human capacity development initiatives in engineering and science, including WISER (Women Involvement in Science and Engineering Research) to ease admission of women researchers into current S&T projects and PECF (Paired Early Career Fellowships).

This creates a comprehensive ecosystem for Indo-German science and technology cooperation with both sides exchanging young researchers.

Stark-Watzinger backed the idea to further reinforce scientific cooperation by collaborating in emerging areas of science and technology where both India and Germany can collaborate and serve two societies.

The Indian SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) startups have been stamping their authority in the AI sector. With a slew of AI-powered offerings, many India-based companies have ventured into global markets.

A host of Indian startups, from Freshworks to Zoho, have developed AI products that have identified markets worldwide.

India continues to collaborate with many startup hubs across the world to create demand for Indian products and encourage innovation. In January 2021, the Government of India conducted the Startup India International Summit where 56 countries participated.

Source Credits: https://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/corporate-news/india-germany-agree-to-work-together-with-focus-on-ai-startups/91303130