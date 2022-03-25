Hologic launches an innovation center in Aix-en-Provence of France

Hologic, Inc., a global champion of women’s health, has recently announced opening an Innovation Center in Aix-en-Provence of France. The announcement was made following the Hologic’s EMEA region commitment.

The new commercial office, research & development, and training facility will aid Hologic’s ultrasound, surgical, and interventional solutions across the spectrum of breast health care.

Antoine Bara, General Manager of Hologic France, said that the company is a world champion in terms of women’s health and bringing innovative technologies to healthcare professionals helping them diagnose, detect, and treat illness and health conditions at an early stage more effectively.

The significant investment in France is another example of Hologic’s relentless commitment to revolution and its mission of improving the health and well-being of 3.9 billion women worldwide.

The facility will also be serving as Hologic’s new French head office. It will function as a hub to bring innovations to the market, escalating access to new technologies in the European market, and building the proficiency of healthcare professionals.

Reports suggest that this investment will bring to life Hologic’s ambition for improving women’s health across the globe by developing innovative products and services that determine certainty in results for providers and patients.

Hologic is a well-recognized firm for women’s health, and it has recently unveiled the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index in France. The Index is a multiyear effort that measures five dimensions of health explaining 80% of women’s life expectancy: Basic Needs, Preventive Care, Individual Health, Opinions of Health & Safety, and Emotional Health.

It offers a universal and comprehensive data set from women and girls’ existing experiences guiding world leaders, women, and policymakers.

The data set aids in understanding the challenges and promoting actions for improving the quality of life and life expectancy of women globally. It represents attitudes, knowledge, and behaviors of 2.5 billion women aged above 15.

