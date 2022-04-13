India must triple energy generation by 2070 to attain net-zero: Study

A new study reportedly estimates that India must produce nearly 18,900-22,300 TWh/yr (Terawatt hours per year) of energy by 2070 to develop its economy and simultaneously attain net-zero emissions.

The future energy consumption of the country was estimated by analyzing three data sets including the usage of energy in 2019, the HDI (human development index), which is a measure of economic, health conditions, and the education state of the citizens, and the estimated growth of population in 2070.

According to credible sources, there is a correlation between the energy intake and the HDI of a country. Therefore, the determination of energy consumption will aid policymakers to invest in infrastructural reinforcement.

In addition, the data could help in deciding land and budget allocations.

Rupsha Bhattacharyya, scientific officer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre stated that previous evaluations of the country’s minimum energy intake did not consider that it would have to achieve a high level of development and simultaneously attain net-zero emissions by 2070.

The estimates of energy consumption for development could vary with the introduction of net-zero objectives which is the reason the numbers need to be re-evaluated.

The researchers calculated eight scenarios by assuming the population of India to be around 1.5 billion by 2070.

Scenario 0 showcases a low energy consumption state and high reliance on fossil fuels.

Scenario 1 combines the current energy mix of India with high-energy consumption to back economic growth.

Scenario 2 assumes that the country would enhance its energy efficiency, enabling it to utilize lesser power. The energy efficiency is attained by bringing down intake using LED lights instead of bulbs or using appliances that are energy efficient.

Scenarios 3-7 consider nature-based solutions, altered consumption patterns, and carbon capture technologies. While scenarios 3-5 depend on hydrogen and scenarios 6 and 7 rely on carbon capture technologies.

Nevertheless, the technology may help capture carbon dioxide in coal plants.

It has been claimed that by adopting advanced technologies for generating electricity, increased electrification, enhancement in energy efficiency, as well as the execution of policies focused on the conservation of energy, can reduce the intake to nearly 17,180-20,266 TWh by 2070.

