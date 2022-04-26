J&J introduces the next satellite center for global health discovery

Johnson & Johnson, a pharmaceutical company, has recently announced the launch of its Johnson & Johnson Satellite Center for Universal Health Discovery which is planned to be unveiled at the H3D (Holistic Drug Discovery & Development) Centre, University of Cape Town, in South Africa’s Cape Town.

The launch signifies the latest development of the J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery (J&J Centers), a comprehensive network of research associations between the firm and the top research institution to augment the discovery as well as translational research for addressing some of the most persistent global health challenges faced in the world today.

The H3D Satellite Center will work to drive new solutions for addressing the current and the increasing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) with an explicit focus on multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria (MDR-GNB).

The formation of the J&J Centers is crucial in building a larger, global scientific network that will help inspire local innovations and support researchers in enhancing and driving the research and development.

Furthermore, the teams from H3D and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson will utilize the joint institutional, global, and regional strengths to reinforce the innovation, early-stage science, and talent development requirement for handling AMR, a predominant threat in Africa and around the globe.

Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, M.D., Ph.D., Global Public Health R&D, Global Head at Janssen Research & Development, LLC, while commenting on the move, said that investing on increasing the capacity of an innovation ecosystem in Africa is crucial for solidifying the R&D pipeline for ingrained and evolving global health challenges.

Ruxandra added that with the help of the unique fortes of H3D and the J&J Centers, the firm would be able to foster the talent and capacity required for driving innovation in the global fight against AMR.

Source Credit – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson–johnson-launches-next-satellite-center-for-global-health-discovery-at-holistic-drug-discovery-and-development-centre-university-of-cape-town-focused-on-antimicrobial-resistance-amr-301531511.html