MediaTek becomes first commercial TV SoC vendor to add Dolby Vision IQ

Precision Detail to unlock full potential of Dolby Vision content in MediaTek’s 8K & 4K smart TV series

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek, has reportedly announced that it has become the first TV SoC vendor to support Precision Detail featured Dolby Vision IQ.

Precision Detail is a novel feature showcased in TVs with Dolby Vision IQ, which will be introduced in the Pentonic series of MediaTek comprising of 8K and 4K smart TVs – enabling TV manufacturers to launch features designed for gaming and other advanced capabilities in Dolby Vision.

The partnership between MediaTek and Dolby will explore the above-mentioned technologies and make them available in second half of this year for TV OEMs scaling up adoption.

By integrating Precision Detail with Dolby’s existing portfolio of Advanced Imaging technologies featured on Dolby Vision IQ, the integration will unlock full potential of Dolby Vision content by displaying exceptional detail in bright as well as dark areas.

Notably, 8K and 4K smart TVs help add texture and depth to images with a new dimension and amazing level of crispness to the content.

Besides Precision Detail, when integrated with MediaTek’s Intelligent View technology, Dolby’s innovative advancements in imaging can help process several Dolby Vision streams at once providing consumers the access to more than one media source using Dolby Vision in different windows.

Speaking on the collaboration, Alex Chen GM of TV Business at MediaTek mentioned that combining their industry-leading chips with Dolby’s extraordinary visual and audio technologies will allow the two parties to enhance accessibility to immersive and cinematic entertainment experiences.

Moreover, MediaTek’s Pentonic series also elevates gameplay capabilities by supporting features designed in Dolby Vision for gaming such as the advancements offered by TV OEMs to their customers including gaming in Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz.

Eminently, Pentonic chips are expected to upgrade latency and display enhancement involved in Dolby Vision gaming which uses Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to tremendously enhance the overall gaming experience for players.

