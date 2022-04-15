Mercedes-Benz announces completion of 1000 km electric drive on EV

Chief Technology Officer at Mercedes-Benz reported that the leading automobile brand is all set to manufacture electric cars with consumption of as little as 10 kilowatt-hours of energy per 100 km (62 miles), which is one-third more efficient than the present average for the electric cars.

As per reports, the car maker successfully completed the test drive of around 1,000 km of its prototype vehicle EQXX, in a single charge, starting from Sindelfingen in Germany to Cote d’Azur.

Markus Schaefer, Chief Technology Officer at Mercedes Benz stated that the key to maximizing the range of an electric car is its efficient design.

Markus mentioned that after optimizing the efficiency, they can figure out how many battery modules need to be put in the car. He added that the customers should be able to decide the size of the battery they require on the basis of their needs.

According to credible sources, car manufacturers from Tesla to Mercedes Benz to China’s Nio are in a neck-to-neck competition to create high-range cars that drive away the consumer anxiety due to the lack of widespread charging stations for the electric vehicles.

For the unversed, Mercedes launched its Vision EQXX prototype in January, flaunting a 1000 km range with a battery that is half the volume of its EQS model, assuring that certain parts of the car will make their way into series vehicles in the span of 2-3 years.

Not to mention, the car, on its 11-and-a-half-hour drive to France, spent 8.7 KW hours of energy every 100 kilometers, which is two times as efficient as Mercedes car models present in the market and Tesla’s model S 60, its longest-range car.

For the record, Mercedes EQS presently has highest range on the market with 768 kilometers, followed by Tesla’s model S long range of 652 kilometers range.

