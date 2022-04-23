Michigan gov. reveals MI Healthy Climate Plan to create sustainability

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled the MI Healthy Climate Plan, a ground plan for Michigan to achieve carbon neutrality across the economy by 2050 with temporary 2030 missions.

As per credible sources, Governor Whitmer along with Liesl Clark, Director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, tribal leaders, business owners, and students joined together to announce the plan at a large solar array in Traverse City.

According to reports, the MI Healthy Climate Plan offers climate action that will create plenty of clean energy employment prospects, protect clean air and water, spur economic innovation and development, and improvise public health.

Moreover, the plan builds off the leadership of tribal cities and communities and towns throughout Michigan along with the private sector.

Governor Whitmer stated that Michigan has been affected by the climate change ranging from historic floods to polar vortex to week-long power outages and dam breaks.

Governor mentioned that the MI Healthy Climate Plan points out actions Michigan can take to meet the climate change head-on, less costs for Michiganders, making sure every family has clean water, air, every worker has a good paying sustainable job, and a home with reliable, clean energy.

Additionally, Whitmer commented that by following the steps listed in the plan and by partnering with private and public sectors, they can build a Michigan where every Michigander has clean water to drink, air to breathe, and access to affordable and healthy food.

As per reports, the Governor committed to achieving economy-wide carbon neutrality in Michigan by 2050, with 28% interim reductions by 2025 and 52% by 2030 and thereafter maintaining net negative GHG after 2050.

Not to mention, the plan places Michigan as a climate action driver and emphasizes on actions to stimulate economic development and create good jobs and protect wildlife and natural resources.

