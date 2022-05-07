Milkadamia partners with Beverage World to enter the Canadian market

The dairy-free milk brand plans to bring its suite of products into the Canadian marketspace with the help of Beverage World Inc.

The deal will introduce Milkadamia’s line at Canadian retailers by the end of May 2022

American dairy-free milk brand Milkadamia has reportedly announced a major partnership deal with beverage distributor Beverage World Inc. with an aim of introducing its full range of macadamia-based milk products to Canada.

With the latest partnership, Milkadamia plans to launch its entire line of products at Canadian retailers across the country by the end of this month.

It has been reported that, the product rollout will begin with Milkadamia’s launch of milk range, followed by the brand’s macadamia-derived offerings including butters, creams, spray, and oil.

As per the agreement, the initial batch of SKU’s (Stock Keeping Units) will primarily comprise of unsweetened vanilla milk, unsweetened barista blend, unsweetened milk, lightly sweetened milk, and barista blend.

According to Milkadamia, the products that were only available in certain select Canadian stores so far will now be able to ramp up the brand’s retail presence nationwide– thanks to the deal with Beverage World.

Jim Richards, CEO of Milkadamia stated that currently the brand’s products are featured in Costco & Loblaw’s along with a couple major metropolitan markets. And it now plans to expand in order to address the overwhelming demand from grocery stores and chains across Canada.

Speaking on the partnership, Beverage World Vice President Stefan Kergl mentioned that considering the company’s long history of success in backing different plant-based beverage brands, Milkadamia’s deal offers a unique opportunity to introduce Canada with a potential brand.

Established on an Australian family farm, Milkadamia has now emerged as one of the leading dairy-free brands in the U.S. with its signature milk product sold across 12,000 retail stores of the UK, and the U.S. in addition to 2,000 restaurants and cafes.

Source Credit: https://vegconomist.com/company-news/milkadamia-beverage-world-expand-canada/