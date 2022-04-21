MSF unveils children’s health intervention in Kebbi, Nigeria

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the medical humanitarian organization, has reportedly unveiled a new health intervention for children in Kebbi, Nigeria.

This comes as a reaction to a high-level infant mortality rate steered by high levels of malnutrition and easily treatable diseases during the period of the hunger gap.

In a statement, MSF Head of Mission in Nigeria, Shaukat Muttaqi, cited that the rate of infant mortality in Kebbi state is primarily driven by significant malnutrition during the hunger gap and the high prevalence of easily treatable childhood diseases.

He added that the organization, in collaboration with the Kebbi Ministry of Health, aims to safeguard young children from death by assuring early treatment for the deadliest diseases and assuring timely treatment for malnutrition.

Interestingly in 2018, childhood mortality in the Kebbi state was way above the national average according to the Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey. In addition, pneumonia, malaria, malnutrition, and diarrhea are the major contributors to childhood mortality.

Furthermore, recent outbreaks of cholera and measles, and restricted access to healthcare augmented the vulnerability in Children. The Ministry of Health and MSF intends to substantially reduce overall infant mortality by offering early access to medical care.

Under initial project plans, MSF has opened a ten-bed center for inpatient malnutrition stabilization along with two programs of outpatient therapeutic feeding in Maiyama and Karaye, revealing that the first patients have already started to receive treatment.

Around 17 patients are hospitalized in ITFC, 10 are discharged and admitted to ATFC for acute malnutrition, and 72 patients are admitted in the outpatient feeding program from March 13th to March 29th.

Jaafar Mohammed, Kebbi State Commissioner for Health commented that this feat is going to develop a quality relationship in terms of reinforcing the delivery of healthcare to provide optimum results and quality care for patients.

