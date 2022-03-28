President Ing-wen announces research advancement in Southern Taiwan

Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan, has reportedly announced the advancement of research abilities and industrial transformation in southern Taiwan.

The advancement forms a part of the government’s efforts to transform the country into a hub for green energy and quantum technology, which is a long-term commitment that will be kept by Taipei.

Reportedly, Shalun was selected as the advanced tech center in 2021. According to the President, Taiwan’s southern city plays a crucial role in the advanced tech development of the country. This is proved by the establishment of ASSC (Academia Sinica South Campus), easing regional cooperation of public and private entities.

The President made these announcements at a beam raising ceremony for an upcoming complex as well as an attached research building at the ASSC. The campus, which was launched in 2020, boasts nearly 11 agricultural biotech laboratories.

Upon the completion of construction in 2026, top research teams of Taiwan that specialize in crucial areas like social and human sciences, quantum technology, and environmental change, are predicted to shift to the ASSC.

The campus is expanding at a staggering pace. The enlarged ASSC will join Southern Taiwan Science Park and Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City to expedite the industry’s transformation in southern Taiwan.

The development is ideal for spurring partnerships on issues like attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and Hsinchu County-based Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Academia Sinica, the national academy of Taiwan, was founded in 1928 and supports research activities across a broad range of disciplines, ranging from life sciences to physical and mathematical sciences, and social sciences and humanities. The Southern Campus has been specifically established to optimize research capacity and foster innovative research.

At present, the learning center is Taiwan’s foremost research institution. It has over 24 institutes and 7 research centers under three divisions: Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, and Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

