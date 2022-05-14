Renault exploring a potential EV venture with Nissan, Mitsubishi: CEO

The French automaker with Mitsubishi and Nissan is planning on investing USD 23 billion in developing EVs.

The trio aims to launch 30 electric cars by 2030 based on 5 different modular architectures.

The French automaker Groupe Renault is considering entering an electric vehicle joint venture with existing partners including Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., according to Renault CEO Luca De Meo.

When asked about a potential tie-up for EVs with Mitsubishi and Nissan, De Meo claimed that the three companies are planning to work together on various EV projects in the future with added plans to bring EVs by the year 2030.

Renault like every other global auto manufacturer refuses to stay behind in this race. It is worth noting that Nissan has been working on electric vehicles for a while and promised to deliver multiple EVs over the next few years. Moreover, Renault, Mitsubishi, and Nissan will be investing USD 23 billion in developing electric vehicles during the coming years.

The trio aims to launch 30 electric cars by 2030, with approximately 90% of these vehicles will be based on 5 different modular architectures solely designed for EVs. Renault, Mitsubishi, and Nissan believe that this synergy will aid them in focusing on developing new EVs and boosting research & development efforts.

Speaking of Nissan, the Japanese multinational automotive giant is reportedly planning to develop a new auto plant in the United States to keep up with the surging demand for EVs. Nissan already has two plants in the country – one in Mississippi and the other in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has announced it has halted its operations in Russia due to the war raging in Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that other Japanese automakers such as Mazda, Toyota, Isuzu, and Nissan have already stopped their operations in Russia.

Source Credit:

https://auto.hindustantimes.com/auto/electric-vehicles/renault-to-discuss-ev-venture-with-nissan-and-mitsubishi-hints-ceo-luca-de-meo-41652340407828.html