RxRevu extends health system network to address patient care demands

RxRevu, a major provider of integrated solutions that enhance the patient access to care, has recently announced that three out of the top ten health systems ranked on the US News and World Report’s Best Hospitals list for 2021-2022 are now a part of its prescription cost and coverage network.

With the latest addition of marquee health systems, RxRevu’s solutions will be now available to more than 300,000 providers and are on the path to enhancing over 100 million prescription transactions this year.

The growing list of RxRevu’s health system partners now consist of UVA Health, St. Luke’s University Health Network, and Hospital Sisters Health System, among other nationally ranked health systems.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, UnityPoint Health, UCHealth, and others have also extended their collaboration with RxRevu to include integrated tools that enhance care coordination and patient experience.

Providers using RxRevu’s solutions can interpret accurate cost of patients, plan restrictions, and prior notification of authorization, and meaningful medication and pharmacy alternatives.

RxRevu’s accurate data and intelligent technology combination prompts providers to discuss non-restricted and lower-cost medication options with their patients, enhancing patient affordability and speed-to-care.

RxRevu CEO, Kyle Kiser, said that the emphasis on transporting the highest quality data to the healthcare workflows has empowered them to expand quickly and collaborate with the nation’s most innovative and advanced health systems.

With every new health system joining the network, more providers will have clarity about the previously inaccessible coverage data, and more patients can get the care they require at prices they can easily afford, Kiser added.

As per a recent statement issued by the firm, RxRevu is extremely pleased to state that the firm has been maintaining a retention rate of 100% among its health system partners.

