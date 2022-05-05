Samsung unveils Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has reportedly unveiled its intuitive and highly powerful line-up of Samsung Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners in India.

This line-up will deliver an end-to-end solution of hygienic house cleaning to Indian consumers. Starting May 4th, the vacuum cleaners will be available on Samsung Shop, the company’s official online store.

The launch marks Samsung’s entry into the vacuum cleaner vertical in India with a line-up that can produce 200W of market-leading suction power.

With an ergonomic design and less weight, the premium range of vacuum cleaners promises a seamless and powerful cleaning experience.

The line-up comes with a Jet Cyclone system that comprises 9 cyclones with 27 air inlets to capture fine dust particles sucked into the vacuum cleaner without affecting suction power.

The Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaners use a Multi-layered Filtration System to release clean air. It captures 99.999% of allergens and fine dust particles. The system received certification from the SLG Pruf & Zertifizierungs and British Allergy Foundation.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India noted that consumers have increased focus on health, safety, and hygiene since the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led the company to offer an efficient and agile home cleaning solution like Jet™.

The all-new line-up of Samsung Jet™ vacuum cleaners comes in three variants- Jet 90, Jet 75, and Jet 70- with prices ranging from USD 485.48 to USD 695.48.

Jet 90, Jet 75, and Jet 70 promise to offer high-speed, improved cleaning for consumers by operating on a strong Digital Inverter Motor that maximizes airflow with its ultrasonically welded airfoil blades for high energy efficiency.

For a limited period, consumers purchasing Samsung Jet™ vacuum cleaners can get one year of no-cost EMIs, starting at USD 36.72.

