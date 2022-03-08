U.S. food industry leaders team up to unveil plant-based protein brand

A group of leading food companies across the United States have reportedly formed a coalition to unveil a new plant-based protein brand Skinny Butcher in both retail as well as virtual restaurants.

Skinny Butcher was developed in Detroit by former partners of Garden Fresh Gourmet, which was unveiled by Dave Zilko, the late Jack Aronson, his wife Annette Aronson and was sold to Campbell Soup Co. for USD 231 million in 2015.

The new brand invited Golden West Food Group to be an exclusive manufacturer, an equity stakeholder as well as procure products and services to the brand, ensuring national-level speed to market.

Furthermore, Wow Bao, part of the Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises (LEYE) family of brands, developed a virtual kitchen concept for the plant-based protein brand. The renowned LEYE chefs created the menu of Crazy Crispy Chick’n that includes Jumbo Chick’n Tenders, Chick’n Parm, Teriyaki Chick’n, Chick’n Caesar Salad, sandwiches, and sliders- all serving the best tasting Chick’n Sandwich.

Being a leading operator of virtual restaurants with over 650 units across the U.S., Wow Bao has already commenced the onboarding of Skinny Butcher onto its current platform.

Wow Bao has a long-standing relationship with operations growth equity firm Valor Equity Partners. Valor Siren Ventures, the firm’s early-stage food technology, food, retail technology, and retail investment fund, made an investment of USD 10 million in Skinny Butcher.

Dave Zilko, the former Vice Chairman of Garden Fresh Gourmet and the Chief Executive Officer of Skinny Butcher described the overall approach of the partnership stating that the intention is to enter the market with a line that tops the flavor profile and branding and Skinny Butcher has that imposing brand personality, unlike any other plant-based program.

Skinny Butcher is importing a vegetable fiber strain, including pea protein, and adding a proprietary spice blend to it that will make the final product indistinguishable from animal-based proteins.

