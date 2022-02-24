USPS’ new fleet to deploy 10% battery EVs & 90% gas-powered trucks

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scrutinizes automobile emissions impact

White House Council of Environment Quality nudges USPS to reform its environmental strategy

The U.S. Postal Service is stubborn on plans to replace existing fleet of vehicles with 90% of gas-driven trucks and 10% battery electric vehicles, while facing scrutiny from the Environmental Protection Agency as well as the White House, urging the agency to review emissions impact.

Addressing EP’s doubts, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy disclosed that the Postal Service lacks the necessary infrastructure to support a larger number of electric vehicles in its fleet.

DeJoy, who formerly served as an appointee of former President Donald Trump, mentioned that, even though firm on its future fleet, the company will continue to enhance deployment of electric fleet since its aging fleet is shadowed by safety needs and fragile financial conditions.

Earlier this month, EPA issued a letter wherein associate administrator Vicki Arroyo highlighted the incompetent nature of USPS plan failing to adhere with state, federal and international level clean energy policies.

EPA has outright tagged the agency’s plan as a wasted opportunity, which could have otherwise helped reduce the carbon footprint of one of the largest government-led fleets in the world.

Meanwhile, Chair of White House Council of Environmental Quality, Brenda Mallory penned a separate letter, prompting USPS to upgrade its environmental review in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

The letter also indicates that the Congress may not be as lenient if the agency fails to do so.

Nevertheless, the EPA and the White House do not have any authoritative hold on USPS since it is an independent agency that funds itself.

Speaking on the controversial move, Mark Guilfoil, VP for supply chain management at USPS, commented that the agency has considered EPA’s request for a supplemental impact statement and has deemed it to be of no value to its current year-long review and is not even a legal requirement.

In the meantime, USPS will maintain flexibility for amplifying the number of EVs in the fleet based on financial resources available.

