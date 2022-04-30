Wella Company acquires Briogeo; seeks to strengthen its growth

Wella Company, one of the world’s leading beauty companies with top professionals and retail hair and beauty tech portfolio which includes iconic brands Wella Professionals, Nioxin, O·P·I, ghd, Sebastian Professional and Clairol, has recently announced that it has successfully reached a decisive agreement for acquiring Briogeo.

Briogeo is a firm that offers a full selection of clean, natural, and effective hair care products and one of the largest self-governing Black-owned brands in the United States.

Annie Young-Scrivner, Chief Executive Officer of Wella Company, said that this acquisition of Briogeo signifies the first portfolio expansion of Wella as an independent entity.

Annie added that the eco-ethical, high-growth and natural hair care products accompany the current hair portfolio and justifiable offerings of Wella and will augment the growth in the hair category, which is now the thriving segment in the beauty industry.

The firm is thrilled about the growth that has been achieved in the firm in the last 17 months. And in Briogeo, the firm has truly found a complementary and special partner.

Briogeo has been at the vanguard of the natural and clean hair transformation since the firm was launched in 2013, and since then, has demonstrated a remarkable growth.

This collaboration will help Wella extend its sustainable product offerings, increase the premium retail presence, and improve both social and commercial impact to new levels, Young-Scrivner said.

Moreover, Wella firm wishes to support Briogeo and its strategy to be one of the leading firms of sustainable beauty.

Briogeo aligns with the deep commitment of Wella to building a firm with DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) rooted in its core.

This new addition will further enhance the ambition of Wella to deliver more unique products for all types of hair while enlarging green and clean products across its portfolio.

