WHO suspends supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to UN agencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reportedly affirmed the suspension of the supply of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin- to the UN procurement agencies.

The suspension comes as a response to WHO’s post-emergency use listing (EUL) inspection performed between March 14 and March 22 and the necessity to conduct facility and process upgrades to acknowledge recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

There will be supply interruption of Covaxin owing to the halt of production for export. The risk evaluation to date does not signify any change in the risk-benefit ratio. The data, which is available to WHO, signifies the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech announced the temporary slowing of production of Covaxin through its manufacturing plants, having completed its supply targets to procurement agencies and anticipating the decrease in demand.

The company also stated that the vaccine certificates issued to millions who were administered with Covaxin are still valid as there is no change in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

During the latest inspection of WHO, Bharat Biotech agreed with the organization’s team on the scope of the strategic enhancement activities and indicated that they will be implemented at the earliest.

The company has promised to follow by acknowledging the GMP deficiencies and is making a preventive and corrective action plan, for submission to the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) as well as the WHO.

In the meanwhile, as a cautionary measure, Bharat Biotech has signalled to cease its Covaxin production for exports, added WHO. The organization has asked nations receiving the vaccines to take suitable actions, but it did not mention any specific actions.

For the record, WHO is the agency of the United Nations which was founded in 1948 and it connects partners, nations, and people to foster health, serve the vulnerable, and keep the world safe.

