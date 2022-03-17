Yemen calls for $4.3 billion to avert hunger crisis: United Nations

UN believes 2022 might witness the world’s worst humanitarian crisis ever

The United Nations (UN) has recently come forward voicing out the need for $4.3 billion to effectively address food shortages in Yemen this year.

According to the UN, approximately 161,000 people may become a victim of the anticipated famine in 2020, which the organization has quoted as the worst humanitarian crisis the world has ever seen.

The warning comes before a high-level pledging conference to be chaired by Switzerland and Sweden, estimating that three out of four Yemenis will rely on food assistance this year and urges participating nations to come to aid the war-torn nation.

Speaking on the foreseeable food crisis, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, mentioned that the funding is at the brink of suspension as agencies have stopped their work in Yemen.

Griffiths prompted the need for replenishment of the food pipeline and efforts to provide shelter for the affected and thus ensure Yemenis are not alone in their struggle and can depend on allies for assistance.

Credible sources have cited that in early 2022, the World Food Programme (WFP) led by the UN had to reduce food rations for 8 million people after the organization fell short of funding, supplying households barely half of the daily minimum food basket standardised by the WFP.

Despite UN’s plea for $3.85 billion last year, the conference was only successful in raising $1.7 billion for Yemen.

Started back in 2014, the war in Yemen was initiated by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels after capturing a considerable piece of land in the country’s northern region including the capital Sanaa.

Months into the war, Saudi Arabia-led US-backed coalition intervened with the intention of defeating rebels and reinstating the recognised government.

For a while now, the situation in Yemen has remained dreary and with the Russia-Ukraine crisis, it is only expected to get worse since Ukraine accounts for 40% supply of grains in Yemen and with the war, this supply is brutally fractured.

Source Credit: https://www.wionews.com/world/43bn-needed-to-prevent-yemen-hunger-crisis-says-un-462845